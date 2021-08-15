 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jim Falls - $174,999

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the country has a detached garage and recent updates! This home includes a home warranty, 2 sets of washers and dryers, range, microwave, dishwasher, AC unit, fridge and lawn mower. Talk about move in ready! Don't let this place slip away!

