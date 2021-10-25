4 Bedroom Home in Jim Falls - $255,000

Beautiful open concept ranch home. Enjoy spectacular views, hear songbirds from 12x20 deck, watch migratory birds land in the pond steps from your backyard & walking distance to Old Abe Bike Trail. Garden shed, tree house, raised garden beds & apple/plum trees & well maintained yard. Lrg kitchen w/ island & glass tile backsplash. Oversized master w/ WIC & private bath. New A/C & dishwasher 2021. Water softener included. Seller providing 1yr Home Warranty w/APHW. 4 Camera Security system w/DVR. Country living w/ big city access <15min to Chippewa Falls <30min to Eau Claire.