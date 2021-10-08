4 Bedroom Home in Jim Falls - $574,900

Come see this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home. Set on 25 acres there is access to snowmobiling trails, there's great cross country skiing and excellent hunting. The large pole shed has room for all your toys. The home is located in a very secluded area of the property providing peaceful privacy. Inside the living room has a vaulted ceiling with large windows and a patio door that allows tons of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in this updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, plenty of counter space with breakfast bar, and beautiful cabinets. The rest of the upper level has three bedrooms including the master and a full bath. The lower level opens to a huge family complete with a fireplace with bar area and walk out to a stamped concrete patio. Also on the lower level is the office and 4th bedroom, laundry and a remodeled bathroom with a multi head walk-in shower. So much to enjoy, schedule your private showing today!