4 Bedroom Home in Osseo - $219,900

Wait no more, here is your 18 acre piece of country bliss.Only 15 min south of EC and access to hwy 94. You'll enjoy views from your freshly stained deck, mature trees, marshmallows by the fire, adventure in the creek and amble room for the garage you've been dreaming of. The well kept home includes a bed, full bath, dining room, kitchen, living and laundry all on the main floor. Upstairs includes 3 large bedrooms, one being a master suite with walk through closet and a full bath. Call now!