5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $189,900

Altoona ranch home with 5 bedrooms,2 full baths, partially finished basement, detached garage with lean-to and a wood deck. Property has new plumbing throughout and a newer furnace. Custom waterfall with pond in backyard complete with a firepit and yard shed. Located within blocks of schools and park.

