One owner home with a large half acre corner lot. Oversized 2 car attached garage measuring 28x28. Beautiful large 4 season room. 5 bedroom and 3 bathrooms, a lower level bedroom with an egress window. One of the bedrooms on the main level is currently used as a laundry room, but laundry hookups are available in the lower level. Many updates include: siding/soffit 2022, roof 2021, attic insulation 2021, carpet and LVT 2021, Bay window 2021, patio door 2021, gutters 2021, main bath remodeled 2021, washer & dryer 2021, oven/range 2020, AC 2018, furnace 2017, water heater 2016.
5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $269,900
