 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $269,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $269,900

One owner home with a large half acre corner lot. Oversized 2 car attached garage measuring 28x28. Beautiful large 4 season room. 5 bedroom and 3 bathrooms, a lower level bedroom with an egress window. One of the bedrooms on the main level is currently used as a laundry room, but laundry hookups are available in the lower level. Many updates include: siding/soffit 2022, roof 2021, attic insulation 2021, carpet and LVT 2021, Bay window 2021, patio door 2021, gutters 2021, main bath remodeled 2021, washer & dryer 2021, oven/range 2020, AC 2018, furnace 2017, water heater 2016.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News