Spacious Colonial home set on almost a half acre with an ideal setting on Otter Creek with rip rap frontage. Home has great curb appeal w/very large rooms sizes. Six panel doors, 5 Bedrooms, and a conducive floor plan. Four bedrooms & Two Bathrooms on the upper level, and lower level has a rec room, and fifth Bedroom. Three season porch leads to a large deck for entertaining w/family and friends. Home is located between Eau Claire & Altoona, quiet location, close to parks, bike paths, & retail.
5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A storied Chippewa Falls based business is reinvesting in the Chippewa Valley through a commitment to job growth along with a new facility.
A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for her seventh drunk-driving offense.
- Updated
The three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Three standout Chi-Hi athletes will be honored as the school’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Kendra Olson (Bowe), Mikayla Hogan and Scott Hogset…
- Updated
The Board of Regents fired the UW-Stout engineering professor in July.
A favorite Chippewa Falls fast food restaurant is back open and slinging juicy burgers again.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department investigated an incident Sunday that led to the execution of a search warrant at 910 Water St. and the ap…
All three phases of the game were strong for the Chi-Hi football team in a 40-0 shutout victory over Holmen on Thursday evening at Dorais Field to open the season.
A Lake Hallie man accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle in Lake Hallie and fleeing the scene in May 2020 has been…
The Lake Holcombe football team brings back eight letterwinners as the Chieftains start a new era in 8-man.