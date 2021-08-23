 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $300,000

5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $300,000

5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $300,000

Spacious Colonial home set on almost a half acre with an ideal setting on Otter Creek with rip rap frontage. Home has great curb appeal w/very large rooms sizes. Six panel doors, 5 Bedrooms, and a conducive floor plan. Four bedrooms & Two Bathrooms on the upper level, and lower level has a rec room, and fifth Bedroom. Three season porch leads to a large deck for entertaining w/family and friends. Home is located between Eau Claire & Altoona, quiet location, close to parks, bike paths, & retail.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News