5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $410,000

5 bedroom 3 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac. 3 car garage is finished & heated. Open common area has vaulted ceiling & patio door to 3 season screened porch & deck. Spacious kitchen has maple cabinets & an eat at island. XL master suite has a walk in tile shower and walk in closet. 1st floor laundry/mudroom. Walk out lower level has a concrete patio that is wired for a hot tub. New furnace in 2020, 3 panel hard doors, built in speakers in living room & master, stairs from garage to lower level, & radon mitigation system. Covered front porch, vinyl windows, beautiful landscaping, irrigated yard, fenced area for pets, & gutter guard on rear gutters. Home sits on almost a 1/2 acre wooded lot in a wonderful neighborhood. 5th bedroom needs a closet and could also be theater room, office, or playroom.

