Live the good life in Altoona in this recently built 5 bed 3 bath in one of the friendliest neighborhoods around! Enjoy your front yard on your beautiful stamped concrete patio around the firepit along with a welcoming front porch. Inside you'll find a quality built open concept ranch layout with open kitchen, dining & living room. 3 bedrooms upstairs w/ master ensuite bath and another full bathroom. The lower level was recently finished with family room, room for an at home office & 2 additional bedrooms with another full bath. The lower-level windows are garden level and let in so much light! 3 car attached garage; back deck w/ privacy fence creates a combination that won't be on the market long! Showings available 6/16/2023---schedule yours today!!
5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man has died in a motorcycle crash after striking a deer Chippewa County.
The 13-year-old Reedsburg boy ,missing since Monday, is believed to be alive and attempting to live "off the grid", according to authorities a…
Prep Softball: Chi-Hi's Baker, Bauer, Fjelstad and Olson excited to play together once more time in WFSCA All-Star Game
Chi-Hi seniors Madyson Baker, Madisyn Bauer, Camryn Fjelstad and Basia Olson will play together one more time in Tuesday's WFSCA All-Star Games.
One person is dead and four people, including two young children, are severely injured after a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 coll…
Older adults with superior memories for their age are part of a national "super ager" study at UW-Madison.