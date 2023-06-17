Live the good life in Altoona in this recently built 5 bed 3 bath in one of the friendliest neighborhoods around! Enjoy your front yard on your beautiful stamped concrete patio around the firepit along with a welcoming front porch. Inside you'll find a quality built open concept ranch layout with open kitchen, dining & living room. 3 bedrooms upstairs w/ master ensuite bath and another full bathroom. The lower level was recently finished with family room, room for an at home office & 2 additional bedrooms with another full bath. The lower-level windows are garden level and let in so much light! 3 car attached garage; back deck w/ privacy fence creates a combination that won't be on the market long! Showings available 6/16/2023---schedule yours today!!