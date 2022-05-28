 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $569,900

3 bedroom and 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties located on a great lot in the City of Altoona . Home features open concept living with 9 foot walls and trayed ceilings in the living room. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring. Beautiful kitchen design with tons of storage, granite or quartz countertops and walk in hidden pantry.. Large mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet, tiled shower and soaker tub . Separate laundry area located on first floor. LL can be finished for $47,500 and has lookout windows to allow abundance of natural light. Stamped concrete porch & walkway. Finished pictures not of subject property.

