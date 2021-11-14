 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $140,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $140,000

You will not want to miss this Large farm house with all its charm, and the many updates, like paint throughout, bathrooms remodeled, refurbished wood floors, some new windows, doors, and flooring and much more. This home could be single floor living, and boast of a formal dining room, 2 bathrooms one on each floor, 5 bedrooms, a front enclosed porch for extra space for family/friend fun, off street parking pad, shed for toys, and walking distance to downtown, restaurants, schools, Ice skating rink, and sledding hill.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News