5 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $150,000

You will not want to miss this Large farm house with all its charm, and the many updates, like paint throughout, bathrooms remodeled, refurbished wood floors, some new windows, doors, and flooring and much more. This home could be single floor living, and boast of a formal dining room, 2 bathrooms one on each floor, 5 bedrooms, a front enclosed porch for extra space for family/friend fun, off street parking pad, shed for toys, and walking distance to downtown, restaurants, schools, Ice skating rink, and sledding hill.