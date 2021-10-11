5 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $270,000

This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a dead end street on the edge of Bloomer city limits is the perfect place to call home: country-side in the front and the 10th hole green in the back! Home has been freshly painted and redecorated in the popular farmhouse style. It features an open concept, a nice-sized deck off the dining area for easy access to outdoor dining and your grill, a cozy family room complete with a gas fireplace, and bathrooms on both levels. If you don't need 5 bedrooms they could be used for an office, craft room, exercise area or for additional storage.