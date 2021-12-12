5 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $299,900

Check out this Bloomer area Hobby/Ag Farm! Sprawling (4,200+ sq ft) rural home on 37+ acres (33 tillable/no programs). Exterior highlighted by numerous outbuildings (a 120 ft tube shed/40 ft insulated), fenced pasture land, and a front porch & patio to relax on. Inside is filled with what every homeowner wants-options! You’ll find 5 BD/3.5 BA with numerous other NC bedrooms (offices/bonus rooms) including a 2nd kitchen/dining/living room (in new addition). New water heater & furnace on its way!