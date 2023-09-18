Beautiful lake home with 3355 square feet finished and an additional 505 sq ft. unfinished. Tons of storage, and full windows on the lower level. Maintenance-free siding, poured foundation, air exchanger, central air, forced air/natural gas. Super main level living with walk-in closets, mud room/laundry room, maintenance-free windows, large deck overlooking lake, parklike lawn, beautiful trees/landscaping, three car garage, new carpet, oak floors, huge family room, living room, and dining room. Custom built-ins and gas fireplace. Room for entertaining, three car garage for storage, insulated and finished. Concrete driveway. Freshly painted. New carpeting downstairs. Anderson windows. Superb neighborhood close to a park, cul de sac, bike trails, and snowmobile trails. Near Mayo Hospital, Marshfield Clinic, and historic downtown. Wonderful quiet neighborhood.