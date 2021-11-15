5 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $499,900

Appreciate the picture perfect setting of this 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home! Enjoy the peacefulness of 7 acres out back on your private deck. Master bdrm suite is separate from the other bdrms & features jetted tub & walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Walk-out lower level is perfect for entertaining with a full sized kitchen, bar & dining area. New roof in 2016 with 50-yr transferable warranty. Plenty of room & storage in the 3 car, 1,680 sq.ft detached garage. House, shop, concrete & deck recently pressure washed. So much space with this home, come see for yourself!