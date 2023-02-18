This Spectacular lake home sits on 1.5 acres. Professionally landscaped with sodded yard, sprinkler system, grass walkway right down to the dock. Approx. 105' of landscaped lake front as well. Open floor plan with large windows giving you a great view of the lake. Large kitchen filled with custom cabinets & a "hidden" walk in pantry that will blow your mind. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, & first floor laundry. Master bedroom with onsuite bath & walk in closet. Located on the opposite side of the home, are two other main floor bedrooms with bath. Open staircase leads you to the finished lower level with a large family rm, 2 bedrooms, bath, and a bonus room. 3 car heated, finished garage with hot/cold water, floor drains and a second staircase leading to the basement. Detached 30x40 finished, heated garage with cold water hydrant. This is great extra storage & for all your toys. 5 yard treatments, pump installed & then blown out next winter by Green Oasis - Paid up for 2023 --This is a MUST SEE!!