5 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $99,900

Great opportunity for someone wanting to get away from the city and enjoy rural living. Plenty of room for a few farm animals and a garden. Ample wildlife around with deer, turkey, ducks and more as frequent visitors. 5 acres and many outbuildings, trees, and a small man made duck pond. Pole building next to house is being moved to a different location. Home has not been lived in for a while and many repairs do need to be made, priced to be sold "as is". More acreage is available in adjoining listings, up to a total of 49 acres, see other listings along 100th ave. Seller is a licensed real estate agent with Exp Realty LLC.