5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $1,099,900

Stunning inside & out! Whether you are looking for a year round home or vacation home on Lake Wissota, here's your chance!The views are ahh-mazing! With over 150 feet of frontage you will have plenty of room for toys & to play in the water!The bike trail, golf course, boat landing & one of the best restaurants on the lake are all within walking distance.The home has a traditional but open feel & features a grand open staircase, 4 season & LR each have a FP & are connected by a library, formal DR & eat-in kitchen, main floor BR w/private BA.Owner's suite includes sitting area, FP, his/her closets, jacuzzi tub & shower, double sinks.Loft area, huge Jack & Jill Bedrooms have a nice bathroom area.Walk-out LL w/ FR, kitchen, huge work-out area, BR, BA, storage & access to garage.Hardwood floors, built-in's, & more! Beautiful front porch & composite wrap-around deck.Enjoy the best of both worlds where the river meets the Big Lake & is a popular part of the lake for wake boarding/skiing!