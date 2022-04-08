Stunning inside & out! Whether you are looking for a year round home or vacation home on Lake Wissota, here's your chance!The views are ahh-mazing! With over 150 feet of frontage you will have plenty of room for toys & to play in the water!The bike trail, golf course, boat landing & one of the best restaurants on the lake are all within walking distance.The home has a traditional but open feel & features a grand open staircase, 4 season & LR each have a FP & are connected by a library, formal DR & eat-in kitchen, main floor BR w/private BA.Owner's suite includes sitting area, FP, his/her closets, jacuzzi tub & shower, double sinks.Loft area, huge Jack & Jill Bedrooms have a nice bathroom area.Walk-out LL w/ FR, kitchen, huge work-out area, BR, BA, storage & access to garage.Hardwood floors, built-in's, & more! Beautiful front porch & composite wrap-around deck.Enjoy the best of both worlds where the river meets the Big Lake & is a popular part of the lake for wake boarding/skiing!
5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $1,099,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bloomer man who posted nude images and homophobic notes along the Ice Age National Scene Trail has been placed on two years of probation.
“As a school district community, we must hold ourselves to a high standard,” Cadott Superintendent Jenny Starck said. “Vandalism, however minor, cannot be tolerated. I regret that a student or small group of students has negatively impacted our school today.”
Meet the 2021-22 All-Chippewa County boys basketball team, made up of players from Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer, New Auburn, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell and Lake Holcombe.
The business landscape in the Chippewa Valley is constantly evolving, creating a fluxes in which local businesses can survive and ones they can’t.
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
A Wisconsin radio host claims public schools allow students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym, and bark and growl in hallways.
Chippewa County Prep Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Stanley-Boyd's Hause grows into all-around force
The youngest in a basketball family, Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause has grown into an all-state, all-around force with the Orioles. Hause is the 2021-22 Chippewa County Player of the Year.
The Chi-Hi girls soccer team has plenty of talent back at all levels from last year's 5-9-1 squad as an improving Cardinal lineup is looking to continue working its way up the Big Rivers Conference standings.
The McDonell baseball team will be leaning on a large group of youngsters on the diamond this spring.
A patriotic symbol was shot down in Dunn County last week.