A Lake Wissota Jewel! This exceptional home sits on a glorious lot, w/low bank, 100 ft. of frontage and scenic views up & down the Lake Wissota State Park shoreline. Inside this custom built home, you'll find 5 BR, 3 BA, open floor plan, amazing kitchen and a cook's delight decked out w/high end s/s appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets, LR w/impressive stone FP adding a cozy touch & wall of windows filling the room with natural light, exceptional lake views from every room, custom power blinds, 1st floor LA, w/LL that is an entertainment oasis featuring a home theater room, wet bar & family room. Further enhancing the property are your own private boat landing, dock & boat lifts, plus meticulous landscaping, lawn & patio, hot tub & natural gas hook-ups for fire & grill, making for plenty of hot summer fun! A 4 car finished, heated, drive-through garage with 3 season room overlooking the lake round out the property. The perfect place to create memories!