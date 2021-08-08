Great Opportunity for Owner Occupied Duplex or convert this home back into a single family home. Large Private Fenced in Yard with garden compliments this properties. Upstairs unit is move in ready for a tenant or new owner. Main level is owner occupied - also move in ready. Main Level with large open rooms. Rent for Cash Flow or Own and enjoy your New Home. Bedrooms on main level do not have closets. Approx Ages: LL Furnace 2014, Upper Furnace 2016, Roof 2012. Will not qualify for FHA/ VA Loans
5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A dark time helped shine a light on a path to self-discovery for one local creative.
CRBL: Familiar rosters heavy with Chippewa Falls players on display in title game as Chippewa Falls, Tilden clash
Sunday's Chippewa River Baseball League championship game between the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Tilden Tigers features two rosters made up primarily of Chippewa Falls baseball players, a point of pride for both teams heading into the clash at Casper Park.
- Updated
La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative and Minnesota Power are seeking a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service to finance the $700 million Nemadji Trail Energy Center.
The 2021 prep football season kicked off on Tuesday with the first day of practice statewide for 11-man teams as Chi-Hi, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd were among the teams to get going.
Chippewa County announced 32 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 7,636 countywide to date (fewer than 80 …
Watch Now: CRBL Playoffs: Late runs lift Chippewa Falls past Eau Claire Cavaliers, sets up Saturday title game versus Tilden
A two-run single by Jimmy Schemenauer put the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in front before Griffin Spindler and the defense slammed the door on a 3-2 Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinal victory on Wednesday at Casper Park, advancing the Lumberjacks to Saturday's title game to face Tilden.
A number of construction projects are currently underway in Chippewa Falls with completion dates in sight.
The Tilden Tigers and Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks each face division champions Wednesday in the Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinals as the Tigers face South Division champion Osseo and the Lumberjacks battle the North Division champion Eau Claire Cavaliers.
- Updated
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.
The Menomonie Mustangs Trap Team earned medals recently at the SCTP National Shooting Championship in Ohio.