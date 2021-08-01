5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $147,000

Great Opportunity for Owner Occupied Duplex or convert this home back into a single family home. Large Private Fenced in Yard with garden compliments this properties. Upstairs unit is move in ready for a tenant or new owner. Main level is owner occupied - also move in ready. Main Level with large open rooms. Rent for Cash Flow or Own and enjoy your New Home. Bedrooms on main level do not have closets. Approx Ages: LL Furnace 2014, Upper Furnace 2016, Roof 2012. Will not qualify for FHA/ VA Loans