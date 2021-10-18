5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $229,900

This excellent home is ready for its new owners! With a total of 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, 1 car attached garage and 2 car detached with attic storage, spacious backyard and close to downtown, all you have to do is move right in. This charming home offers a finished lower level with a large family room, office, 2 bedrooms with egress windows and a full bath. A one-year home warranty is included. A well cared for home and nice updates over the years; schedule your showing today!