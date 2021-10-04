5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $230,000

SELLER IS MOTIVATED!! This West Hill 2 story is looking for someone to make it a home. 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 1 bedroom is a walk thru. Smaller bedroom would make a great walk in closet! 2 car detached garage with lots of room for off street parking. Tall ceilings in the dining room and living room. Enclosed porch off the living room over looks the fenced in yard and playset and corner lot. Vinyl siding, most of the windows have been updated, roof approx 7 years ago, most electrical.