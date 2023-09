Plenty of room in this 5BD 2BA! Freshly updated kitchen has new stainless appliances, granite countertop, and shaker style cabinets. Spacious main floor also includes huge living room, eat in kitchen, dining room, and sunroom. Two bedrooms on the main floor, three more upstairs, and a full bath on both levels. Enjoy the remaining summer season in the fenced backyard with firepit. Paved driveway and large detached garage, all close to downtown conveniences & easy access to Hwy 53 to commute.