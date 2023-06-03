Are you looking for two homes on the same property that are all main level living? These two homes feature a nice 2 acre parcel near the Yellow River with a large back yard. Main home contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 2nd home contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Previous owner resided in one home, and rented the other home out to a long-term tenant. The possibilities are endless with this property! (Address is 203rd St, mapping may show Inwood Dr).
