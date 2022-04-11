5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $364,900

Open concept 5 bdrm, 3 bath ranch on over 1/2 acre lot in Lake Hallie. Main floor features master suite plus 2 other bedrooms, kitchen with center island & pantry plus new double oven/range in 2020. Laundry/mud room with built in bench. Vaulted ceiling in living rm, solid 3 panel doors. Lower level boasts family room with gas fireplace, 2 more bedrooms, full bath and plenty of storage space. In ground pet fence around entire property & sprinkler system. Great neighborhood close to schools, shopping, sports fields.