5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $399,900

Country living just 10 minutes to Chippewa Falls. Spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/large center island & tiled back splash. Vaulted ceiling in great room. New paint. New carpet in lower level 2020. 5th bedroom can be used as an office, exercise, guest or craft room. Great storage w/built-in shelves & garden shed. 3 car heated garage w/access to main floor or lower level. New landscaping 2021. 32x40 storage building w/concrete floor new 2021.

