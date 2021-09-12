5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $399,900

Welcome to Tranquillity! Country, Custom 1 owner, 5 bed, 2.5 bath Home has been meticulously maintained! Recent updates include Roof '10, Septic pumped/Lid '21, & '18 finished basement with tiled shower. Handcrafted oak kitchen cabinets and Surround sound on first level sets an ambiance while getting cozy next to the fireplace. **Take a peek behind the LL closet for a hidden surprise! Sunset view off the back deck under the pergola while sunrises on the covered front porch. Flower beds of perennials are breathtaking! Only minutes walk to lovely Lake Wissota where you can enjoy waterfront without the waterfront price tag! Tennis courts, playground, pickleball, hiking trails...Your HOME is ready for you now! Call me today for a personal/expert showing!