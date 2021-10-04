5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $409,000

Beautiful Restored Victorian Wisconsin Historic Registry Home located on the welcoming West Hill. Elegant front foyer with a George Barber signature keyhole window, grand open staircase and Moorish fretwork. Spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a built-in bookcase. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and appliances. Original hardwood floors and millwork through much of home. The third floor offers a creatively fun family room. Main level has 10 ft ceilings and second floor has 9 ft ceilings. Wrap around porch had been restored with Amish hand-milled materials. Smart thermostat with 3 heating zones, HE HVAC, closed cell foam insulation, and tankless water heat to keep energy costs low. Exterior offers fresh landscaping and a new 40 year roof. One of kind home built for Lorenzo Newman from the George F Barber & Co Cottage Souvenir Cat. 2, Design #36