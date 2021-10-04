Beautiful Restored Victorian Wisconsin Historic Registry Home located on the welcoming West Hill. Elegant front foyer with a George Barber signature keyhole window, grand open staircase and Moorish fretwork. Spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a built-in bookcase. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and appliances. Original hardwood floors and millwork through much of home. The third floor offers a creatively fun family room. Main level has 10 ft ceilings and second floor has 9 ft ceilings. Wrap around porch had been restored with Amish hand-milled materials. Smart thermostat with 3 heating zones, HE HVAC, closed cell foam insulation, and tankless water heat to keep energy costs low. Exterior offers fresh landscaping and a new 40 year roof. One of kind home built for Lorenzo Newman from the George F Barber & Co Cottage Souvenir Cat. 2, Design #36
5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $409,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for her seventh drunk-driving offense after a witness observed her so drunk she was passed out …
A Stanley man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has skipped several court appearances, and a warrant has now been issued for h…
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Brandon Sura was stuck. Not with a 4-wheel drive truck, a quad or anything with wheels, for that matter.
As coronavirus cases continue to climb, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is continuing to adjust its COVID-19 protocols.
The Menomonie High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court members ahead of this week’s Homecoming activities.
Chippewa County Public Health Department criticizes local school districts' "voluntary quarantine" systems
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman heavily criticized two area school districts that have adopted a “voluntary quarantine”…
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
The Dunn County Health Department is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 gathering guidelines.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on the October TikTok challenge, which asks for students to slap their teachers on their backside, which may include expulsion.
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.