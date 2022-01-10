 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $425,000

  • Updated
5 bed/3.5 bath home in Bridgeport! This home sits on a large lot w/private wooded backyard, neighborhood boasts private pond w/common access (hockey in winter, fishing in summer), Chippewa River access (docks) & views. Updated interior features new flooring, lighting fixtures, kitchen/appliances, shiplap & built-ins. Spacious w/character & has a great location w/quick access to the EC/Chippewa area. Extra parking pad, bsmt access from garage, deck & patio. Updates:roof, well pump, septic, gutters, shed, deck/patio, ac, humidifer.

