5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $434,900

Spacious home on 9.7 private wooded acres near apple orchard. Main floor master suite, hardwood floors, main-floor laundry, abundance of closets, large family room in walk-out basement, bonus room above garage w/ sky lights. New fridge, dishwasher, fireplace insert and blower in 2021, new AC and water heater in 2020, tankless boiler for in-floor heat in lower level and garage in 2019, roof in 2016, and furnace in 2014. Many perennials, stamped concrete, fire pit, and shed.

