This quality custom one owner home located in Schaffer's Corner is ready for its next owners. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a huge main bedroom suite and first floor laundry. The main level also features an open kitchen/dining/living area with a gas fireplace perfect for entertaining or every day living. This property is located close to Lake Wissota and right in the heart of the town of Lafayette. Call today for your own private tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $449,750
