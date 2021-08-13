5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $514,900

Looking for a place with a country feel close so close to town? Here is your chance to own a gorgeous custom built, energy star home with an excellent location. Features include: large 4.1 acre lot, sprinkler system in the yard, central vacuum throughout the home and garage, in floor heating, huge three car attached garage, main floor laundry with two extra laundry hookups in the basement, mother in law suite style basement with second kitchen/ dining area, two master suite bedrooms with attached bathrooms, large walk-in closets in all five bedrooms, upper and lower walkout patio areas, and so much more! Call for a private showing today.