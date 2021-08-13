 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $514,900

5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $514,900

5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $514,900

Looking for a place with a country feel close so close to town? Here is your chance to own a gorgeous custom built, energy star home with an excellent location. Features include: large 4.1 acre lot, sprinkler system in the yard, central vacuum throughout the home and garage, in floor heating, huge three car attached garage, main floor laundry with two extra laundry hookups in the basement, mother in law suite style basement with second kitchen/ dining area, two master suite bedrooms with attached bathrooms, large walk-in closets in all five bedrooms, upper and lower walkout patio areas, and so much more! Call for a private showing today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News