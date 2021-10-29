NEW PRICE that leaves room for the updates! Wissota Woods...Like living on the water, with A LOT more house! Wooded privacy, great outdoor spaces, grand foyer, formal living room, huge kitchen/family room w/deck access & so much more. Attached 3 car garage is heated, plus a BONUS 28x32 detached garage for the toys! Full basement features finished area, bedroom, office, bath, & large workshop/storage area! Don't miss the walk-through video under virtual tour! Pre Inspected, & Home Warranty Included!
5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $549,900
