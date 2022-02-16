5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $589,900

CHECK. IT. OUT! NEW paint throughout, NEW carpet on main floor & up! Wissota Woods...it's like living on the water with A LOT more house for the money! Almost 2 acres of wooded privacy, grand foyer, formal living room, huge kitchen/family room w/deck access, & Lake Wissota access, across the street! You'll love the attached/heated 3 car garage, plus a BONUS 28x32 detached garage for the toys! Full basement features finished area, bedroom, office, bath, & large workshop/storage area! Pre Inspected, & Home Warranty Included! If you’re looking for VALUE in this market...this is IT!