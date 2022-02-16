CHECK. IT. OUT! NEW paint throughout, NEW carpet on main floor & up! Wissota Woods...it's like living on the water with A LOT more house for the money! Almost 2 acres of wooded privacy, grand foyer, formal living room, huge kitchen/family room w/deck access, & Lake Wissota access, across the street! You'll love the attached/heated 3 car garage, plus a BONUS 28x32 detached garage for the toys! Full basement features finished area, bedroom, office, bath, & large workshop/storage area! Pre Inspected, & Home Warranty Included! If you’re looking for VALUE in this market...this is IT!
5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Collectively, our unions are made up of tens of thousands of Wisconsin workers who have been on the front line of developing and maintaining W…
As supply chain issues affect businesses across the nation, Kwik Trip says it's out of coffee cups.
All five voters improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address.
Prep Wrestling Regional Roundup: Boyceville's Bialzik, Dormanen and Nielson win Division 3 regional titles
CADOTT — The Boyceville trio of Ira Bialzik, Tyler Dormanen and Sabastian Nielson each won Division 3 regional wrestling championships on Satu…
Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Deetz eclipses 1,000-point mark for career as McDonell tops Cadott in Western Cloverbelt finale
Lauryn Deetz scored a game-high 26 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the McDonell girls basketball team topped Cadott 54-36 on Friday evening.
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team gave East Lakeland Conference leader Prairie Farm its first conference defeat of the season on Thursday, grinding out a 63-58 overtime victory. Emma Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 17 points
Prep Wrestling Division 3 Regionals: Cadott wins team championships, advances 10 to individual sectionals
The Cadott wrestling team won a Division 3 regional championship on Saturday while advancing 10 wrestlers to next Saturday's sectionals. Logan Harel, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels took home regional titles for the Hornets.
Dylan Bowen scored 26 points to lead the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team in a 62-57 nonconference win over Gilman on Monday evening.
Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “Hi…
Brooklyn Sandvig scored 22 points and Ava Reuter added 18 as the Chi-Hi girls basketball team topped New Richmond 57-42 on Thursday evening for its first win of the season.