Wissota Woods spectacular! Footsteps from the private park, trails, docks, & swimming! Wooded privacy, great outdoor spaces, grand foyer, formal living room, huge kitchen/family room w/deck access & so much more. You'll love the open staircase, 2nd floor overlook, large windows, main floor owner's suite, & the unique, one of a kind design! Attached 3 car garage is heated, plus a BONUS 28x32 detached garage for the toys! Full basement features finished area, bedroom, office, bath, & large workshop/storage area! A special home, set perfectly amongst all Wissota Woods has to offer! P.S. Don't miss the walk-through video under virtual tour!
5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $649,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Converted from compounds found in hemp, delta-8 THC — a chemical cousin to the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — is booming but also concerns about lack of regulation.
A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Chi-Hi freshmen Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman are competing together this year for the Cardinals cross country team with Susan pushing her brother in junior varsity races. The siblings want to build awareness for possible larger wheelchair competitions in future years.
And it could leave them cash-strapped later in life.
The Leinies Legends 35 and older amateur baseball team earned its first-ever state championship over the weekend with a 5-1 victory over the S…
Two longtime friends and co-hosts are back together to talk all things Chippewa Valley sports.
A late defensive stand on a two-point conversation attempt pushed the Chi-Hi football team to a 10-9 nonconference win over D.C. Everest on Thursday evening at Stiehm Stadium.
On Aug 24 at about 11:11 a.m. the Dunn County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a construction crew working at a constr…
The Chi-Hi volleyball team grew quickly last fall and now enters this season more experienced and ready to battle for more victories.
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.