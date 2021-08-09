5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $674,750

Wissota Woods spectacular! Footsteps from the private park, trails, docks, & swimming! Wooded privacy, great outdoor spaces, grand foyer, formal living room, huge kitchen/family room w/deck access & so much more. You'll love the open staircase, 2nd floor overlook, large windows, main floor owner's suite, & the unique, one of a kind design! Attached 3 car garage is heated, plus a BONUS 28x32 detached garage for the toys! Full basement features finished area, bedroom, office, bath, & large workshop/storage area! A special home, set perfectly amongst all Wissota Woods has to offer! P.S. Don't miss the walk-through video under virtual tour!