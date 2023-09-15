Stunning 5 bed 4 bath home w/lovely landscaping & golf course beyond.Very private & secluded 1.1 acre lot.Foyer flooring is Italian ceramic & extends into the adjacent dining room, kitchen area, full bath, laundry area & rear entry into the garage.An office is located to the left of the foyer & a formal dining area to the right.Luxurious main level owner’s suite w/a beautiful private bath featuring double sinks, separate shower & jacuzzi tub, along w/an oversized walk-in closet w/extensive built-ins.The main level features a spacious great room open to the kitchen & features a heat ‘n glo gas fireplace, built-ins w/TV,DVD & sound system.The 4-season room could be the perfect home office.A large upper level bonus room includes a bath & extensive built-ins.The LL is fully finished w/2 large bedrooms, full bath, large rec. area, theater room w/surround sound, plus an exercise room.3 separate garages with hot/cold water & floor drains.There is also a 3rd detached garage w/electric power.