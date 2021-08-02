5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $925,000

Exquisite Lake Wissota home currently operating as a Bed and Breakfast (Inn on Lake Wissota). Privately set on .8 acres and over 100' of prestigious waterfront, this property features 5 generous sized bedrooms each with their own on-suite, 4 with outdoor access and amazing lake view. A total of 6 fireplaces to calmly warm you as you snuggle up with a good book or just admire the beautiful views! This successful business has had guests from all around relaxing and enjoying the beautiful ambiance of Lake Wissota. But thinking outside the box....this is a perfect layout for an investment vacation rental or a multi-family vacation retreat. Large gourmet kitchen with an 8' island connects to a generous sized dining area with walkout and amazing view! Roof 2020 - Geothermal Heating System 2017 - professionally designed landscaping - 70' lakeside deck with panoramic view. Schedule your private showing today.