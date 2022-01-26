5 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $995,000

Pride of ownership is reflective in all areas of this French Country ranch walk out home. Home is set in a private, quiet setting on the end of a cul de sac w/other high end homes. Peaceful location with 136' of frontage on paint creek w/natural views, easy access to lake Wissota w/over 6000 acres of water to enjoy. Home offers 5 bedrooms & over 4000 square feet of living area. Main level has an open concept, w/10 foot ceilings, transom windows and fireplace. Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, split floor plan with an impressive owner suite. Lower level adds another 2 bedrooms, full bath, rec room, family room, bar/dining area. Many upgrades: In floor heat/forced air, whole home generator, irrigation system, invisible fence & over 80K spent on outdoor landscaping, up lighting and firepit area. Floating pier included, 14' deep at end of pier. Close to ATV/Snowmobile trails, restaurants, Chippewa Falls & Hospital. Home, Well, Septic inspections, water test & all updates are attached