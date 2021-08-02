 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $1,799,900

One of Lake Altoona's finest! Over 10,000 sf - open concept home offers 5 bed & 5-1/2 baths. 10' ceilings on main & lower level. Master suite, 1st floor laundry, gourmet kitchen w/butler's pantry. Hearth area right off kitchen. Lower level has exercise room, bar, great room(20' ceiling), kitchen & rec room and walkout to low bank to shoreline. 3-1/2 car attached garage w/stairs to full sports court. Plus 3 car detached garage. New fence. New railing systems. See amenities in attachments.

