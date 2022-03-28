 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $215,000

Spacious 4 bed ranch home in a quiet secluded neighborhood. Nice floor plan includes formal dining and sunroom. New paint throughout, remodeled bathroom, family room and bedroom in the basement. Roof was replaced in 2014. New furnace and air condition in 2017. Come check it out! Offers will be review on Sat. the 19th at 4:00 pm. Seller prefers to have a 60 day closing if possible.

