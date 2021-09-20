This fully updated South side ranch is a great place to call home. You'll love the location, close to great schools, trails, shopping and more. Features a fenced in back yard, 2 car attached garage, and stainless appliances. A beautiful home with charm to spare. This one will not last long, book your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
- Updated
Two suspects in a Dunn County homicide case have been named, with one considered armed and dangerous, and not to be approached.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
MENOMONIE — Four people found dead in an SUV in Dunn County in western Wisconsin are homicide victims, authorities reported.
Chippewa Falls 13-year old Kaden Blaeser has opened eyes on local short tracks this summer, earning three Midwest Modified feature wins including last weekend at the Jim Town Showdown in Jim Falls.
Friday Prep Football Roundup: Karlen's 12-yard touchdown reception on final play for Stanley-Boyd caps 12-point in final 1:02 for win over Mondovi
Michael Karlen's 12-yard touchdown reception from Carsen Hause with no time left capped a 28-27 comeback victory for the Stanley-Boyd football team over Mondovi on Friday evening. The Orioles trailed by 12 points with a little more than a minute left before scoring tosses from Hause to Cooper Nichols and Karlen.
The largest celebration of local German history is returning for the first time in two years in just a few short days.
The Dunn County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 reporting a death in Town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County, September 12, 20…
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.