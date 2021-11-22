5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $254,900

Cute dollhouse from the street - HUGE amount of space inside! Large addition on back of house includes huge main floor family room w/ slider to covered back patio & fenced yard. Firepit, landscaping, irrigated lawn - outside living space is great. Totally updated kitchen, new stainless appliances w/ eat-in space + a large formal dining room w/ maple hardwood floors on main level. Main level bath & bed, 2 large bedrooms upstairs + lower egress room w/ separate bathroom make this a southside gem you want to snap up!