5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $265,000

EnSuite w/bath, dining rm & living rm w/wood floors & bookshelves, extra large family rm converted to 5th bdm & smaller FR. Craft rm w/entrance to insulated & sheet rocked garage. Newer roof, windows, flooring, insulation. Nicely fenced backyard w/concrete patio and deck off dining area. Add'l highlights: parking pad on side of garage, Gas range hook-up. Walking distance to Middle & Elem Schools! Pre-Inspection report in MLS. Subject to Seller's getting accepted offer on their next home.

