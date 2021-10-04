5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $279,900

Wonderful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home tucked away on nearly an acre lot that adjoins Sherman Creek & Park! Sit on the patio and enjoy the peaceful setting and abundant wildlife right in your backyard. Open concept main floor with large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & laundry (hookups in basement also). Lower level is completely tiled and includes a huge family room and 2 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. Within walking distance to Sherman Elementary & minutes from Delong Middle School. Home has been pre-inspected!