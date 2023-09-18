Welcome to this charming single family home located on the south side of Eau Claire. This beautiful one-story home offers a cozy yet spacious living environment. Finished basement offers additional living space and versatility and includes a family room with a wet bar that also allows for flexibility in creating a home office or workout area. Bedrooms and full bathrooms on both the upper and lower levels, ensuring everyone can find their ideal space for rest and relaxation. The best of outdoor living with a huge deck and large fenced yard, great for enjoying summer barbecues or simply soaking in the fresh air. One car garage with extra long driveway extended next to it giving an additional parking area. Nestled in a desirable location, this property offers easy access to a wide range of amenities and attractions. Enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and recreational facilities, all while residing in a peaceful residential neighborhood.