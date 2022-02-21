5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $289,900

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 full bath home located on the south side of Eau Claire and move in ready! Main floor offers an abundance of light flowing to a spacious living area with 3 bedrooms and bath! The lower level has an additional family room for entertaining, 4th and 5th bedroom, bath and laundry room! The brand new wood deck off of the dining area is perfect for those summer nights and relaxation! This home is all about the location with it being close to shops, eateries, medical facilities and schools!