Welcome to this delightful, northside 5 bed/2 bath bi-level nestled in a tranquil neighborhood near the planets offering a perfect blend of space, comfort & versatility. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an updated entry & mudroom (listed as other) that makes this home welcoming & organized. A warm & inviting LR w/ ample natural light. The open concept seamlessly connects the LR to the dining area creating a perfect setting for entertaining. The kitchen has an unique island that makes it warm & inviting. From here, step out to the private deck, an oasis for outdoor gatherings & BBQs, overlooking the backyard w/ plenty of room for outdoor activities complete with a fountain. LL is perfect for movie nights or a play room. 2 add'l beds provide versatility for guests, a home gym or setting up a home office. Great garden space along one side of the home & an extra parking pad on the other. Don't miss this opportunity to make this wonderful home your very own. Schedule a showing today!